Deere & Company (DE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is -11.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.81 and a high of $448.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $380.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $438.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.34% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -3.23% lower than the price target low of $367.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $378.87, the stock is 3.95% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -4.10% off its SMA200. DE registered 6.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a -0.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.31%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 82200 employees, a market worth around $111.64B and $59.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.72 and Fwd P/E is 11.74. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.49% and -15.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deere & Company (DE) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deere & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.10M, and float is at 290.26M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Deere & Company (DE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by von Pentz Markwart,the company’sPres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf. SEC filings show that von Pentz Markwart sold 27,933 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $381.59 per share for a total of $10.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57115.0 shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Erwin Tami A. (Director) bought a total of 675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $371.05 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 950.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, von Pentz Markwart (Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf) disposed off 7,110 shares at an average price of $356.69 for $2.54 million. The insider now directly holds 57,115 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 2.28% up over the past 12 months and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) that is -7.50% lower over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is 16.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.