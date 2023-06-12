Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is -1.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.47 and a high of $164.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FANG stock was last observed hovering at around $133.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $172.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.1% off the consensus price target high of $207.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 3.45% higher than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.28, the stock is 1.65% and -2.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -3.81% off its SMA200. FANG registered -13.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.26.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.65%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has around 972 employees, a market worth around $24.15B and $9.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.45 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Distance from 52-week low is 32.98% and -19.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.99M, and float is at 175.17M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zmigrosky Matt,the company’sExec. VP, Gen Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that Zmigrosky Matt sold 2,012 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $136.96 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23623.0 shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -16.40% down over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is -21.74% lower over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is -32.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.