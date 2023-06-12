DXC Technology Company (DXC) down -1.43% since start of the year

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -1.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.11 and a high of $35.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.48% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.12, the stock is 6.38% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. DXC registered -25.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.42.

The stock witnessed a 14.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.39%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $5.56B and $14.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.79. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.12% and -25.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.60% this year.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.01M, and float is at 208.76M with Short Float at 3.92%.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 33,331 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $29.05 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $29.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47092.0 shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.39 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 52,092 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 2.01% up over the past 12 months.