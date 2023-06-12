Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 21.92% Change This Year

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 21.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.11 and a high of $454.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $445.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $465.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.02% off the consensus price target high of $507.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -48.68% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $446.04, the stock is 2.54% and 10.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 25.35% off its SMA200. LLY registered 42.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.28.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.59%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $423.05B and $27.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.81 and Fwd P/E is 36.47. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.55% and -1.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 949.27M, and float is at 947.45M with Short Float at 0.63%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jonsson Patrik,the company’sEVP&Pres, LLY Imm, LLY USA&CCO. SEC filings show that Jonsson Patrik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $429.46 per share for a total of $2.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36941.0 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 194,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $442.62 per share for $86.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 101.47 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Zakrowski Donald A (SVP, Finance, & CAO) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $435.29 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 5,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.74% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -39.03% lower over the same period.