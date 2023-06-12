Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -16.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.28% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.96% higher than the price target low of $16.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.74, the stock is 1.92% and 0.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -7.58% off its SMA200. ERF registered -18.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.97.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.90%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.43 and Fwd P/E is 3.80. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.00% and -23.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.50%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.81M, and float is at 213.10M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading -50.32% down over the past 12 months and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) that is -50.29% lower over the same period.