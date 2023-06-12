Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) – The 98.74% Upside Potential Remains

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is -69.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $920.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.74% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.74% higher than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -0.55% and -23.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 7.25% at the moment leaves the stock -87.82% off its SMA200. XELA registered -99.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.29.

The stock witnessed a -20.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.10%, and is -4.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.41% over the week and 29.61% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $32.05M and $1.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.98% and -99.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.10%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.37M, and float is at 6.37M with Short Float at 15.93%.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.