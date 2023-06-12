GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.65 and a high of $85.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.09% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.36% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.01, the stock is -0.57% and -2.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -4.56% off its SMA200. GDDY registered -2.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.54%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has around 6910 employees, a market worth around $11.24B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.55 and Fwd P/E is 20.27. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.38% and -15.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoDaddy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.00% this year.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.12M, and float is at 152.29M with Short Float at 1.30%.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhutani Amanpal Singh,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 3,117 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $75.37 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

GoDaddy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that McCaffrey Mark (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 812 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $75.37 per share for $61198.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92609.0 shares of the GDDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Daddario Nick (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 341 shares at an average price of $75.37 for $25700.0. The insider now directly holds 20,722 shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Edgio Inc. (EGIO) that is trading -81.34% down over the past 12 months and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is -78.07% lower over the same period. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is -0.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.