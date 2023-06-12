ICL Group Ltd (ICL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -24.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $11.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.87% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.52% higher than the price target low of $6.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is -7.49% and -10.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -27.46% off its SMA200. ICL registered -48.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.20%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $7.13B and $9.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.95 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Distance from 52-week low is 11.49% and -49.86% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 721.72M with Short Float at 0.47%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading -13.06% down over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is -37.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.