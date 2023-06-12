Inpixon (INPX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is -88.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $16.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -8.01% and -41.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -93.07% off its SMA200. INPX registered -98.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.16.

The stock witnessed a -37.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.18%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 15.19% over the month.

Inpixon (INPX) has around 203 employees, a market worth around $5.40M and $17.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.99% and -98.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.70%).

Inpixon (INPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inpixon (INPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inpixon is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year.

Inpixon (INPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.24M, and float is at 6.53M with Short Float at 3.87%.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inpixon (INPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.