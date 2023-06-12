Is SNDL Inc. (SNDL) a good stock to buy now?

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -32.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $3.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is -11.47% and -9.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -32.53% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -61.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.01.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.62%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 1346 employees, a market worth around $377.20M and $533.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.30% and -64.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 260.14M, and float is at 258.78M with Short Float at 6.48%.