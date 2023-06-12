Is The Macerich Company (MAC) a good stock to buy now?

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -0.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.38 and a high of $14.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -40.13% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is 14.31% and 12.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 3.50% off its SMA200. MAC registered -0.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.97.

The stock witnessed a 15.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.96%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $857.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.99% and -22.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -559.70% this year.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.29M, and float is at 206.00M with Short Float at 7.30%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zecchini Christopher J,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $25302.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7458.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Volk Kenneth (EVP, Business Development) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $7.58 per share for $75750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46924.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Kingsmore Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $7.54 for $30180.0. The insider now directly holds 36,310 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -47.54% down over the past 12 months.