Is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) a good stock to buy now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -8.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.43 and a high of $75.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $59.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.94% off the consensus price target high of $84.60 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.76% lower than the price target low of $52.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.27, the stock is -0.08% and -1.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -6.79% off its SMA200. TD registered -21.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.35%.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $107.62B and $47.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.88. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.93% and -21.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.83B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.57%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 8.89% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -5.60% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -11.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.