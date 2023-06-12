KBR Inc. (KBR) up 20.30% since start of the year

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is 20.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.96 and a high of $63.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $63.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.31% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.76% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.52, the stock is 6.53% and 9.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 21.58% off its SMA200. KBR registered 25.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.88.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.76%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $8.57B and $6.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.38% and 0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KBR Inc. (KBR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KBR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 556.10% this year.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 134.09M with Short Float at 5.58%.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bradie Stuart,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Bradie Stuart sold 119,889 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $61.21 per share for a total of $7.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Bradie Stuart (President and CEO) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $59.20 per share for $53284.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Bradie Stuart (President and CEO) disposed off 2,387 shares at an average price of $59.51 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 669,639 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 19.50% up over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 23.78% higher over the same period. Eni S.p.A. (E) is -9.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.