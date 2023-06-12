Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) is -65.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $11.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KZR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 81.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is -14.15% and -9.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -59.80% off its SMA200. KZR registered -53.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.36%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.84.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.52%, and is -14.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.22% and -77.90% from its 52-week high.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.33M, and float is at 54.06M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morningside Venture Investment,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.45 million shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $7.15 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.49 million shares of the KZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.19 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 5,512,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR).

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.74% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 42.28% higher over the same period.