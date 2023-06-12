Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -3.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.67 and a high of $124.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $76.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.41% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.15% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.85, the stock is -3.07% and -5.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -11.81% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -39.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.83%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.06 and Fwd P/E is 7.38. Distance from 52-week low is 7.54% and -40.83% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.94M, and float is at 116.21M with Short Float at 3.10%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 6,419 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $77.59 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12274.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 3,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $95.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11368.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Green Richard R (Director) disposed off 3,270 shares at an average price of $90.79 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 8,814 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading 4.80% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 4.30% higher over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 1.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.