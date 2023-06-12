Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -8.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $25.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $17.74, the stock is 0.62% and -6.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -9.88% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -28.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.81.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.51%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $7.71B and $7.21B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.78% and -29.24% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.11M, and float is at 238.03M with Short Float at 3.11%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALL BRYAN H,the company’sEVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that HALL BRYAN H sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $19.77 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.76 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 133,135 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -32.68% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) that is -13.83% lower over the same period. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -68.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.