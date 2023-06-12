Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) is 40.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KIND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is 16.14% and 26.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 21.81% off its SMA200. KIND registered -21.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.04.

The stock witnessed a 20.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.83%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $211.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.34% and -28.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.90%).

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 373.02M, and float is at 149.81M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Orta John,the company’sHead of Legal and Secretary. SEC filings show that Orta John sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $2.31 per share for a total of $5775.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Greylock 16 GP LLC (Member of 10% owner group) bought a total of 765,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $3.31 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.92 million shares of the KIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Sze David L (Director) acquired 765,000 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 10,917,514 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND).