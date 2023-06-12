Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is 15.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.31 and a high of $96.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $94.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $100.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.38% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -19.61% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.49, the stock is 2.98% and 2.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 15.42% off its SMA200. OMC registered 32.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.23.

The stock witnessed a 3.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 74200 employees, a market worth around $18.85B and $14.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.19 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.12% and -2.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.20M, and float is at 197.52M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICE LINDA JOHNSON,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $89.75 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9527.0 shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that WREN JOHN (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $93.84 per share for $9.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Nelson Jonathan B. (CEO, Omnicom Digital) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $93.41 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds 128,038 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading 36.32% up over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is 31.86% higher over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -4.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.