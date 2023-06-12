Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -46.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.25% off the consensus price target high of $1.67 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 41.89% higher than the price target low of $0.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -4.92% and -17.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -46.98% off its SMA200. OGI registered -62.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.98.

The stock witnessed a -15.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.12%, and is 8.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 939 employees, a market worth around $178.70M and $166.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.56% and -66.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.96M, and float is at 255.27M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 244.04% higher over the past 12 months.