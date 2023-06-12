Positives for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) as stock gains in recent trading

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is 2.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -41.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is 5.38% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -49.17% off its SMA200. CANO registered -74.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.95.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.02%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $712.99M and $2.90B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.02% and -85.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -794.90% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.80M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 13.96%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armstrong David J,the company’s. SEC filings show that Armstrong David J sold 3,163 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $4351.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Cano Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Koppy Brian D (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 23,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $1.27 per share for $30067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the CANO stock.