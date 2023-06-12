Positives for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) as stock gains in recent trading

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -76.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.29% off the consensus price target high of $0.83 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.29% higher than the price target low of $0.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 12.03% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -8.73% at the moment leaves the stock -79.84% off its SMA200. SEV registered -93.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

The stock witnessed a -12.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.95%, and is 31.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 59.89% over the week and 22.85% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $21.18M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.38% and -94.28% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.65M, and float is at 38.85M with Short Float at 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 1.05% up over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is 6.07% higher over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -68.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.