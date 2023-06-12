Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:RBT Stock Is Going Next

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is -75.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 77.37% higher than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -7.91% and -14.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -74.66% off its SMA200. RBT registered -95.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.69.

The stock witnessed a -17.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.68%, and is 13.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.59% over the week and 28.38% over the month.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $83.62M and $696.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.15% and -95.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (144.00%).

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.90% this year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.42M, and float is at 55.33M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chico Hernandez Andres,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Chico Hernandez Andres bought 555,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Enrich Jose Miguel (10% Owner) bought a total of 111,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $0.90 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RBT stock.