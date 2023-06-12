Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Is Down -16.61% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is -16.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $64.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $44.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.8% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.47% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.84, the stock is -5.69% and -12.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -11.40% off its SMA200. STNG registered 20.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.07.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is -7.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.04 and Fwd P/E is 4.20. Profit margin for the company is 51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.33% and -30.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.20% this year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.84M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 6.24%.