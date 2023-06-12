Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SBSW Stock Is Going Next

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -31.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.2% off the consensus price target high of $18.71 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.35% lower than the price target low of $6.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.26, the stock is -2.95% and -12.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -22.93% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -40.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.16.

The stock witnessed a -12.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.64%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84481 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $7.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.26 and Fwd P/E is 19.62. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.31% and -41.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.40% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.64M, and float is at 707.64M with Short Float at 1.56%.