Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 22.23% Change This Year

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is 22.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is 45.71% and 57.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.91 million and changing 41.71% at the moment leaves the stock -13.33% off its SMA200. SIEN registered -79.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.39.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 67.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.89%, and is 52.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.42% over the week and 12.64% over the month.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $19.59M and $91.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.40% and -84.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-132.90%).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.20M, and float is at 10.35M with Short Float at 15.07%.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Sientra Inc. (SIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) that is trading 11.62% up over the past 12 months and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) that is -3.95% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 14.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.