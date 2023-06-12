TELUS Corporation (TU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is -1.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.85 and a high of $24.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TU stock was last observed hovering at around $18.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $23.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.23% off the consensus price target high of $24.71 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 8.62% higher than the price target low of $20.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.97, the stock is -3.78% and -6.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -8.24% off its SMA200. TU registered -23.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.06.

The stock witnessed a -8.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.78%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

TELUS Corporation (TU) has around 108500 employees, a market worth around $27.06B and $14.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.88. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.64% and -22.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

TELUS Corporation (TU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELUS Corporation (TU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TELUS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.41B with Short Float at 0.82%.

TELUS Corporation (TU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is -24.23% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -1.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.