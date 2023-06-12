These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -8.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $67.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $55.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $55.16, the stock is -3.67% and -11.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -3.18% off its SMA200. BUD registered -0.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.45.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.46%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 166632 employees, a market worth around $94.51B and $58.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.15 and Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.93% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 609.79M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is 13.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.