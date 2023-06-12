These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) is -76.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $2.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is 18.02% and 19.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -65.00% off its SMA200. ARDS registered -74.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.27%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.44.

The stock witnessed a 37.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.24%, and is -5.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 15.08% over the month.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $10.08M and $3.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.06. Distance from 52-week low is 83.00% and -90.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (126.60%).

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.41M, and float is at 24.70M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.