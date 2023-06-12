These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) is -74.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $363.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is 28.56% and 22.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.73 million and changing 34.72% at the moment leaves the stock -75.74% off its SMA200. CFRX registered -99.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.22%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.09.

The stock witnessed a 14.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.42%, and is 39.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.31% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.56% and -99.47% from its 52-week high.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.20% this year.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.67M, and float is at 3.65M with Short Float at 4.40%.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) that is trading 216.86% up over the past 12 months.