These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -31.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.74, the stock is -4.75% and -14.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -25.07% off its SMA200. AG registered -34.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$33.87.

The stock witnessed a -14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.90%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.63. Distance from 52-week low is 3.80% and -41.49% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.49M, and float is at 271.94M with Short Float at 6.04%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 67 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 9.48% up over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -18.65% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -33.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.