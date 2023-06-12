These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Organon & Co. (OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is -29.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.87 and a high of $37.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.88% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.78% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.83, the stock is -1.89% and -10.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -22.16% off its SMA200. OGN registered -47.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.57%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Organon & Co. (OGN) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $5.10B and $6.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.79 and Fwd P/E is 4.27. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.09% and -47.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Organon & Co. (OGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organon & Co. (OGN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organon & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.39M, and float is at 254.22M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Organon & Co. (OGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 39 times.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.74% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -27.12% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 42.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.