These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -37.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $13.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is -0.47% and -7.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -34.77% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -66.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $139.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.22%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 2377 employees, a market worth around $7.03B and $2.46B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.73% and -75.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.50%).

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 463.00M with Short Float at 2.15%.