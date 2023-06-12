Things appear to be looking up for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is 86.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.96 and a high of $20.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.1% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.62, the stock is 35.37% and 53.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 60.24% off its SMA200. EXPI registered 39.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $311.94.

The stock witnessed a 54.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.78%, and is 28.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has around 2016 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $4.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 412.40 and Fwd P/E is 69.43. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.03% and 1.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.55M, and float is at 75.80M with Short Float at 16.88%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANFORD PENNY,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $13.71 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27.04 million shares.

eXp World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that SANFORD PENNY (10% Owner) sold a total of 40,768 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $12.69 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.1 million shares of the EXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, SANFORD PENNY (10% Owner) disposed off 7,467 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $89626.0. The insider now directly holds 27,144,811 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI).