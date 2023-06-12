Things appear to be looking up for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is -10.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $17.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is 12.28% and 10.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -20.50% off its SMA200. HA registered -45.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.32.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.98%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has around 7218 employees, a market worth around $464.96M and $2.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 78.97. Distance from 52-week low is 24.80% and -47.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.51M, and float is at 50.17M with Short Float at 13.16%.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alter Aaron J,the company’sExec VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $8.19 per share for a total of $24582.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Alter Aaron J (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $11.57 per share for $34714.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83189.0 shares of the HA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Zwern Richard N (Director) disposed off 7,740 shares at an average price of $14.02 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 52,340 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 2.77% up over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is 1.12% higher over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -29.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.