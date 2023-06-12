Things appear to be looking up for LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $11.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is -0.13% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 0.17% off its SMA200. LXP registered -9.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.41.

The stock witnessed a 3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.14%, and is -3.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $326.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.54 and Fwd P/E is 1019.00. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.94% and -14.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LXP Industrial Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.90% this year.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.08M, and float is at 269.92M with Short Float at 2.26%.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRARY RICHARD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FRARY RICHARD bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

LXP Industrial Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Gupta Arun (Director) bought a total of 9,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $10.41 per share for $99921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26465.0 shares of the LXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Handwerker Jamie (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.55 for $52750.0. The insider now directly holds 73,971 shares of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP).

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NNN REIT Inc (NNN) that is trading 0.32% up over the past 12 months and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) that is -5.65% lower over the same period. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is -25.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.