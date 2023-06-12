Things appear to be looking up for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -0.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.75 and a high of $35.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.88% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.94% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.30, the stock is 2.88% and 0.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -0.66% off its SMA200. VICI registered 2.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.58.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.32%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $32.49B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Profit margin for the company is 45.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.40% and -9.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 993.63M with Short Float at 2.23%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 28 times.