Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is -9.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.60 and a high of $47.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSEM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.25% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.13% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.09, the stock is -1.38% and -7.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -8.79% off its SMA200. TSEM registered -18.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.11.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.73%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has around 5613 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.37 and Fwd P/E is 15.80. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.98% and -18.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.80% this year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.96M, and float is at 109.23M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 3.16% up over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 39.51% higher over the same period. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is -2.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.