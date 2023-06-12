Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) is 381.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLDS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 83.34% and 168.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.64 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 167.67% off its SMA200. WLDS registered a loss of 245.51% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $483.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.38.

The stock witnessed a 304.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 276.75%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.96% over the week and 29.99% over the month.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $31.71M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 438.46% and -64.10% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.30% this year.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.28M, and float is at 5.95M with Short Float at 14.89%.