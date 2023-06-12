What should you know before buying stock in First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 28.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.77 and a high of $232.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $192.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $192.00, the stock is -5.84% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 13.75% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 167.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.65.

The stock witnessed a 6.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.57%, and is -7.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $20.55B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 497.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.94. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.95% and -17.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.50% this year.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.67M, and float is at 101.07M with Short Float at 3.83%.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Widmar Mark R,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Widmar Mark R sold 39,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $199.97 per share for a total of $7.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90163.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Sweeney Michael T (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $205.14 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19647.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, POST WILLIAM J (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $218.52 for $2.19 million. The insider now directly holds 24,207 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is -5.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.