What should you know before buying stock in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $5.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.65% off the consensus price target high of $8.55 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.55% higher than the price target low of $5.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is 7.90% and 13.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 6.03% off its SMA200. NXE registered -12.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.20%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$57.80.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.85%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.47% and -14.09% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 485.40M, and float is at 400.01M with Short Float at 5.21%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

