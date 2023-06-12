What should you know before buying stock in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -6.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.79, the stock is 1.43% and 1.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -13.87% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -34.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a 6.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.04%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.94. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.91% and -38.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.10M, and float is at 219.78M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Staley Gary W,the company’sSVP Global Sales NSE. SEC filings show that Staley Gary W sold 13,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80027.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) sold a total of 13,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $11.16 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93663.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) disposed off 13,216 shares at an average price of $11.31 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 107,116 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -13.92% down over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -8.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.