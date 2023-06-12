Why BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is 5.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.30 and a high of $179.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $115.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.37% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -67.04% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.26, the stock is 13.55% and 30.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 6.00% off its SMA200. BILL registered -14.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$62.26.

The stock witnessed a 16.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.63%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $12.32B and $962.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.36. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.76% and -35.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

BILL Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.60M, and float is at 101.36M with Short Float at 9.64%.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rettig John R.,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Rettig John R. sold 5,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $114.06 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28866.0 shares.

BILL Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Aji Rajesh A. (CLO & CCO) sold a total of 4,149 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $114.25 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Cota Germaine (SVP, Finance & Accounting) disposed off 727 shares at an average price of $97.25 for $70701.0. The insider now directly holds 2,297 shares of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL).