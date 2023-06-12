Why Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) is 88.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.91 and a high of $126.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $122.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.7% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -27.17% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.08, the stock is 3.02% and 16.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 57.94% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 86.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.93.

The stock witnessed a 4.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.53%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $15.68B and $20.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.87 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.60% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.07M, and float is at 127.05M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckmann Jami,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Beckmann Jami sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $120.69 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41262.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Beckmann Jami (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $120.55 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18874.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN (President – Commercial Ops) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $108.97 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 62,122 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -10.54% down over the past 12 months and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) that is -12.79% lower over the same period. TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is 15.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.