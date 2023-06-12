Why Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -5.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -1.56% and 36.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -18.44% off its SMA200. LILM registered -67.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.96%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.93.

The stock witnessed a 3.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.03%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 191.81% and -67.27% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.79M, and float is at 136.57M with Short Float at 5.79%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.