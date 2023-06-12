Why Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) is 26.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $14.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGNI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -22.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.43, the stock is 10.83% and 30.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 39.21% off its SMA200. MGNI registered 19.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.45.

The stock witnessed a 42.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.49%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has around 947 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $589.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.80. Profit margin for the company is -31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.47% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magnite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.67M, and float is at 117.93M with Short Float at 7.52%.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Magnite Inc. (MGNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buckley Sean Patrick,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Buckley Sean Patrick sold 12,219 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Magnite Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that BARRETT MICHAEL G. (CEO) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $11.69 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.43 million shares of the MGNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, BARRETT MICHAEL G. (CEO) disposed off 24,679 shares at an average price of $10.88 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 1,505,072 shares of Magnite Inc. (MGNI).