Why Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is -3.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.09 and a high of $139.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAYX stock was last observed hovering at around $110.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.22% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.37% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.69, the stock is 2.90% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -2.69% off its SMA200. PAYX registered -11.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.06.

The stock witnessed a 2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.58%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $40.00B and $4.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.93 and Fwd P/E is 24.34. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.30% and -19.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.20%).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paychex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.50M, and float is at 321.66M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Paychex Inc. (PAYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VELLI JOSEPH M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that VELLI JOSEPH M sold 4,336 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $109.12 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69090.0 shares.

Paychex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Saunders-McClendon Karen E. (VP, Chief Human Resources Offi) sold a total of 215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $107.92 per share for $23203.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3929.0 shares of the PAYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Gibson John B (President and CEO) disposed off 194 shares at an average price of $120.31 for $23340.0. The insider now directly holds 52,792 shares of Paychex Inc. (PAYX).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 53.89% up over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is 4.12% higher over the same period. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is -2.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.