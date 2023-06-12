Why should you keep an eye on Affimed N.V. (AFMD)?

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is -42.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.15% off the consensus price target high of $12.14 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.66% higher than the price target low of $0.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -19.58% and -15.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -49.41% off its SMA200. AFMD registered -75.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.45.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.14%, and is -19.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.70% over the week and 10.99% over the month.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $103.89M and $40.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.03% and -79.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.34M, and float is at 140.95M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is trading 37.02% up over the past 12 months.