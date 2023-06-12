Why should you keep an eye on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 3.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $8.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is 14.85% and 14.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 0.61% off its SMA200. ESRT registered -10.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.93.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.27%, and is 11.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 667 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $727.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.06 and Fwd P/E is 115.83. Distance from 52-week low is 28.94% and -19.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 454.70% this year.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.34M, and float is at 157.81M with Short Float at 10.06%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 5.95% up over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -9.74% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -41.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.