Why should you keep an eye on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is 7.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -34.17% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 13.76% and 24.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 26.47% off its SMA200. RIGL registered 129.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.07.

The stock witnessed a 35.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.58%, and is 15.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 14.26% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $281.30M and $129.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.56% and -21.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-215.30%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.30% this year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.57M, and float is at 170.76M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RODRIGUEZ RAUL R,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $35595.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Dummer Wolfgang (EVP & CMO) sold a total of 5,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $1.66 per share for $8946.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72459.0 shares of the RIGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Schorno Dean L (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,389 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $8946.0. The insider now directly holds 196,519 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 14.43% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -72.13% lower over the same period.