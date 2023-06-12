Why Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) is -36.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $9.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCFC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 64.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -4.92% and -1.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -10.83% at the moment leaves the stock -49.28% off its SMA200. DCFC registered -86.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.03.

The stock witnessed a 7.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.11%, and is -10.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $187.60M and $101.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.49% and -88.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.10%).

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.38M, and float is at 77.33M with Short Float at 8.75%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.